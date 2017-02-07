Authority emphasises on potato and onion growth

POTATOES and bulb onions are taking off in a big way in Goilala, Central, as the district development authority places emphasis on the two crops.

Goilala MP William Samb said that on Saturday after returning from his district with his Pangu Pati leader Sam Basil.

“While our emphasis has been on addressing critical transport infrastructure such as roads, transport and telecommunications, we are also trying to empower our people,” he said.

“An example of that is our farming programme involving bulb onions and English potatoes.”

“In about a month’s time, we will harvest the first potatoes.

“Our technical guys are now training the farmers in growing potatoes.”

Samb said this exemplified the agriculture policy of Pangu which it would be embarking on if it formed Government after this year’s election.

He said Basil also visited other projects and talked with the people about current developments in Government.

