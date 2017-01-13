Authority to enforce cybercrime legislation

THE enforcement of the Cybercrime Bill with other initiatives will be undertaken by the National Information and Communications Technology Authority this year, according to chief executive officer Charles Punaha.

Giving an overview to The National of the operational prospects and progress updates of initiatives from last year, he said “we have got a number of projects and initiatives for implementation in 2017”.

The first one next week is the workshop for internet service providers.

“We want to put in a code on how ISP should be conducted and run a training workshop for all the major ISP operators,” he said.

“In terms of policy and regulation, we intend to review the price of ITC services at the retail end.

“At the moment we have made a determination at the wholesale level. But unfortunately the price reduction at the wholesale level is not filtering down to the retail level and passed onto the consumers.

“So we plan to intervene by way of a study and then progress from there.”

He said contracts were given last year to Digicel and bmobile to upgrade their 2G network to a 3G/4G network.

He said the other project was to connect schools to the internet service.

Like this: Like Loading...