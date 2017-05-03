Authority explains role and basis of charging fees

THE Conservation Environment Protection Authority (Cepa) is working with industries to help them understand a cost-recovery model, deputy managing director Dilu Muguwa says.

Muguwa told The National that as an authority, Cepa amended two key regulations subsequent to the Environment Act and that was the prescribed activities, regulations and the environmental management fees regulation.

“Some of the industries do not understand why we are charging them fees, the legal basis of charging these fees and the mechanics of the cost-recovery model,” he said.

“We are working closely with some of these industries to make sure that they understand why we are charging fees.

“Back then we were a department. We couldn’t charge fees, we didn’t have the mandate. Now that we are an authority, we can charge fees.

“The authority can now charge what is called the environmental management fees so we charge them and they pay the cost of obtaining a permit and operating a permit.

“We collect environment management fees from the industry and that’s our main source of income.

“We are now implementing the cost-recovery model and we are working with the industry to get them to understand.

“We want to complete our transition, we want to be financially self-sustainable, we want to have our own finance system.”

