Authority identifies tourism projects

THE East New Britain Tourism Authority has identified various proposed tourism projects under the Tourism Cluster Development Programme, an official says.

Chief executive officer Gard Renson told The National that those projects were captured in the East New Britain draft tourism master plan.

Renson said some of the proposed projects included:

The Trans-New Britain trail that runs from Pomio to Biala in West New Britain;

refurbishment of the Kokopo Museum and other relics and sites of interests within Rabaul and Kokopo;

Rabaul port road;

a handicraft market to be developed in Rabaul; and,

Toilet facilities at all sites and attractions such as the Barge tunnel, and the Hot Spring at Matupit.

He said the authority was appreciative of the funding by the World Bank announced recently for tourism development in the country.

“The funding is earmarked for a period of five years in which different tourism projects will be developed under the World Bank funding arrangement,” he said.

“The East New Britain Tourism Authority board and the East New Britain provincial administration will roll out these funds on tourism infrastructure development and tourism products development.

“The funds are parked at the National Planning Department and will be accessed through project submission via the Papua New Guinea Tourism Authority.

“The first two projects that will be implemented this year will be the Rabaul Port Road (K6 million) and the Craft Market (K4 million) in Rabaul.”

