Authority launches corporate plan

THE Mineral Resources Authority has launched its second corporate plan (2017-2021) as its celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Board chairman Robin Moaina said the organisation had reached maturity since its establishment 10 years ago.

“Our corporate plan for the next five years has been developed from the learnings and experience of the past 10 years of MRA and guided by Government strategy,” Moaina said.

“Mining helped establish our independence and 42 years on, it remains a key foundation for the Government’s nation-building agenda.”

The MRA celebrated its 10th anniversary last Friday.

