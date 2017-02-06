Authority in place: Terema

By DELLYANNE ILAI

THERE is a law now in place and all issues concerning public transport must come though the new Road Traffic Authority Board and its office, the board’s CEO Nelson Terema says.

The Road Traffic Authority Bill was passed by Parliament last week and all necessary updates on policy and enforcement would be made known soon after their meeting on Thursday.

Terema was upset by an article published in The National on Tuesday saying that report contained information that was misleading to public as functions of the Land Transport Division of the Department Transport have already been merged under RTA.

Terema told The National that functions of the Land Transport Board, National Road Safety Council (NRSC), and some of Motor Vehicle Insurance Limited (MVIL) were now under the RTA.

“There is proper procedure in place, and we must not confuse the public about any issues regarding licensing and registration,” he said.

“Anything regarding public transport (including taxies and buses) in NCD may be addressed through the association but then brought forward before the RTA board.”

Like this: Like Loading...