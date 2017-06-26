Authority: We promote businesses as well

BUSINESSES have been advised to inform the Investment Promotion Authority if they need assistance in promoting their operation.

Daroa Peter, the acting director investor servicing and promotion division, was reacting to concerns raised by a hotel entrepreneur in East Sepik that their tourism and hospitality businesses needed to be promoted to attract clients and customers especially tourists.

“At IPA, we not only register business names and companies. We also help to promote businesses in the country,” he said.

“We look at local businesses and find ways to market them and their products.”

He said for those registered with the IPA, it was easy to identify their potential products and projects and help them promote their businesses.

“For those that have not registered with us, they will have to write to us so we can assist them in terms of promoting their businesses.”

The IPA has sponsored events such as the Lukim PNG expo and supported the recent Hospitality Expo in Port Moresby.

“In that way, we also participate in such events to educate the people on the kind of products and services we offer and to encourage them to register their business so that we can help them in terms of promotion,” he added.

“When we promote businesses, we are not only assisting them but we recognise their importance to the business sector in the country.”

