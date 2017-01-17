Authority regulating transport sector

THE Independent Consumer and Competition Commission says it is optimistic of the Road Transport Authority’s initiative to regulate the transport sector better.

ICCC acting chief executive officer Avi Hubert told The National of the Commission’s stance on the transport sector with its review prospects.

“We are optimistic that the Road Transport Authority (RTA) led initiative will create a forum and vehicle for the PMV operators to become active participants in the ICCC’s future PMV (public motor vehicle) and taxi reviews as this will assist the ICCC to better understand and assess their operational cost based on actual data and use these to inform its pricing setting arrangement going forward,” Hubert said.

“The ICCC is in support of any arrangement taken by other government authorities in improving PMV and taxi services in Port Moresby and other centres of Papua New Guinea and also supports the initiative by United Nations’ Safe City programme, which promotes safe public transport service for women, youth and children.

“The Internal Consumer and Competition Commission undertakes pricing review for the PMV and taxi industry every five years.

“The last review was completed in 2014 and the new pricing or fares for PMV and taxi was set for the succeeding year.

“However, the fare is adjusted annually using CPI (consumer price index) and change in prices for fuel, particularly diesel so that transport operate get the maximum return for their service.

“The next fare setting review is schedule for 2019 and the review, as with all other pricing reviews, is undertaken through a transparent and wide stakeholder consultation process.”

