Authority to release report on oil spill

AN industry report on the oil spill near Port Moresby is to be released soon so that Government agencies can make decisions on it, according to the Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (Cepa).

Cepa managing director Gunther Joku told The National that it was an issue that was being progressively addressed by government agencies within the industry.

“We are working with the National Maritime Safety Authority where a State team has been set up,” Joku said.

“It is leading the team on the investigations and the manner in which the oil spill is being handled as it is rightly in their area and jurisdiction.

“They have got Cepa and other government agencies, such as PNG Ports, in a committee.

“The committee is dealing with the industry.

“I understand that the State team is waiting for a report to be released by the industry on the oil spill.

“It will be revised for the committee to then decide on the next course of action to take. We are on this issue in our part of protecting the environment which will obviously be affected by the oil spill.”

The issue is still ongoing but from initial action taken the cleanup part was completed.”

Like this: Like Loading...