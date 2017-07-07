Authority sets new horizons for sustainable eco-conservation

By LUKE KAMA

THE Conservation and Environment Protection Authority is taking a new approach to carry out its programmes in the country, managing director Gunther Joku says.

Joku, who has been at the centre of transforming the former Department of Environment and Conservation into an authority (Cepa), signed an agreement with the provincial governments of East and West New Britain and the United Nations Development Programme to implement biodiversity conservation programmes in the two provinces.

“This agreement is historic in the country in so far as conservation and environment protection is concerned,” Joku said.

“Since 2014, we have taken a vigorous approach in reviewing our laws and policies with the support of other important stakeholders like the UNDP on how to best deliver on our mandate.

“This is an outcome of our tireless effort, coming up with the new protected-area policy and through this agreement, the provinces will take ownership of conservation programmes.

He said one of the main challenges was the benefits to landowners to ensure sustainability.

“The key step we have taken to address that is transforming into an authority,” he said.

