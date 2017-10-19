Authority urges people to fix attitude for tourism growth

By PETER ESILA

The potential for tourism to grow in the country lies with people’s attitudes, the PNG Tourism Promotion Authority says.

PNG TPA chief executive officer Jerry Agus told a University of Papua New Guinea tourism convention yesterday that there were a number of things that needed to be done in order to register PNG as one of the desired tourist destinations in the world.

“Tourists do not come to PNG and see tourism promotion authorities and go back. Once they decide to come to PNG, their experience starts when they first board the plane, how they are treated on the plane and in hotels,” he said.

“When they jump in the PMV or visit places, how will the people treat them, or those on the side of the road? Do you fold your arms or wave at them, or you hold a bush knife on the side of the road?”

Agus said tourists visited PNG not to stay in hotels but to experience the diverse cultures and natural richness of the country.

Agus said tourism was not about an individual or a group of people.

“It is about everyone in concerted effort, to give them a good experience, so at the heart of tourism, it is all about our attitude, and how we treat tourists.”

He said those attitudes can be addressed by equally focusing on local tourism.

“When we talk about tourism, we must not only talk about international tourism only.

“Tourism is about someone leaving his place and going to another place and paying for food and accommodation.

“So if you leave Port Moresby and go to Rabaul and pay for food and accommodation, you are characterised as a tourist and so you have to be treated as one.”

He said tourism cut across all sectors and that the state of infrastructure and services provided by all sectors added up in promoting tourism.

Like this: Like Loading...