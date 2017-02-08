Authority yet to receive funds

By HELEN TARAWA

THE New Ireland Health Authority is still waiting for the K5 million allocated for health service delivery, acting director public health Dr Joachim Taulo says.

Taulo told The National that the authority only received K150,000 last year of the 2015 allocation of K4m.

“The authority was supposed have to received another K1 million in 2016,” he said.

Under the agreement signed in 2014 between the Department of Health and the provincial government, the funding was to be made available to the authority, he said.

The NIP Health Authority was launched on September 12 last year by the Minister for Health and HIV/AIDs Michael Malabag declaring that the authority was in place.

“We have not received any funding since and this is hindering the progress of service delivery,” Dr Taulo said.

“The PHA is mandated to deliver services to the rural areas which is part of the restructure but we are handicapped.

“It’s supposed to be an internal allocation of funds from the provincial government to the health authority, however we are still waiting.

“We did not receive the money as budgeted in 2015 and 2016 and there is no guarantee that we will get it and our concern is for the people who are affected in the rural communities.”

