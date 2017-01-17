Authority’s initiative will not affect competition: Commssion

COMPETITION in the transport market will not be affected by the Road Transport Authority initiative to develop an arrangement for operators under an umbrella company, the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission says.

Acting chief executive Avi Hubert said this was due to the setting of maximum approved fares by ICCC that would not affect the market.

He told The National that the current price conditions were not anti-competitive and operators under various arrangements could compete through lower prices or better service quality.

“If the intent of RTA extends to getting interested or selected PMVs (public motor vehicle) to organise themselves collectively through a service arrangement with the RTA or among themselves to aspire in providing a higher level of service by capturing some of the service standard consideration mentioned and decide that they would need to charge a higher fare, they would be required by law to get approval from the ICCC in the first instance,” Hubert said.

“Currently, PMV fares are regulated and set by the ICCC. All PMV operators are required by the Prices Regulation Act to charge accordingly to the fare set by the Commission. Competition in terms of fares is therefore, capped to the maximum approved ICCC fares.

“All PMV operators charging the same price as approved by the ICCC is not anti-competitive, because the regulatory arrangement allows for this by law.

“Public motor vehicles can compete by charging a lower fare to that set by the ICCC, but cannot charge above.

“Thus, PMVs can still compete on price if they wish to. Public motor vehicles can also compete with regards to service standards.

“PMVs that maintained their buses in terms of exterior or interior cleanliness, proper seats, cleanliness of seat covers, enforcement of smoking and chewing restriction, crew-client service and provision of air condition, are likely to attract more commuters.”

Like this: Like Loading...