Autopsy a relief: Courier

THE management of the Post-Courier newspaper says it is relieved that a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of late Rosalyn Albaniel Evara’s death.

Editor-in-Chief Todagia Kelola told The National that the staff and management were still in shock over her passing.

“Rosalyn’s death has come as a shock to many of us,” he said.

“When we first leant of her passing on, we wanted a post-mortem to be carried out to determine the cause of her death.

“However, her mum was against the idea. But we are relieved that she has had a change of mind. Whatever the outcome of the post-mortem, we want justice for Rosalyn.”

He also said they did not know of the struggles that Albaniel was going through.

“She never showed it in her everyday working life that she had some family issues.”

Evara was the business editor of the Post Courier until she died on Sunday, Oct 15.

