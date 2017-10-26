Autopsy vital in identifying key evidence: Doctor

PNG’s chief pathologist Dr Seth Fose says investigation into the cause of death under suspicious circumstances must undergo autopsy before the embalmment process.

Fose, in an appeal to the public, said where there were suspicions of crime or foul play resulting in an unnatural cause of death, an autopsy should be carried out before any distortion or process on the body.

Speaking after the autopsy of the late Rosalyn Albaniel Evara yesterday, Fose said the embalming process removed marks or bruises on the body which were key evidences.

“Once the deceased has undergone embalming, it distorts the bruise or scratch and even blood clot in the abdomen gets sucked out during the process,” Fose said.

Meanwhile, Evara’s death is police matter and investigations must be left to them, Detective Sergeant Nei Pige says.

He told The National that the case was handed to police and they were investigating.

Commenting on threats being issued by factions and parties of the deceased, Pige said the case was reported to the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and they were dealing with them.

He said the post-mortem conducted yesterday was part of that investigation process. “If it’s a police matter, let the police deal with it, it’s subject to investigations. Any abuse or suspicious death is always a police csase and it’s normal process that we’ll have to ascertain as to what caused the death.

“Soon after the post-mortem, the body is returned to the family for burial.”

Senior Inspector Joseph Salle, from the Boroko CID, said there were two case officers and other homicide officers involved in the investigation.

He said the matter was reported two days ago and that’s when investigations started.

Evara, 41, was the business editor of the Post Courier newspaper. She passed away on Oct 15 at the Port Moresby General Hospital.

Her death certificate showed that she was taken to the hospital after she had collapsed that afternoon. She had been complaining of headaches the previous day.

