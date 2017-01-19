Aviation policy overdue

THANK you Civil Aviation Minister Davis Steven for explaining the funding arrangements and contract awarding procedure for the Momote airport under the CADIP process.

Your revelation that Girua, Vanimo, Kundiawa and Momote airports are non-profitable was cause for concern for the development of these areas as it could not only threaten the efficiency but the actual air transport services to these centres.

On the Momote airport funding, in the interest of good governance and transparency, a brief on the total approved funding provided to you would have been suffice to address any issues raised.

Though the minister may be excused of past NAC decisions and awarding of contracts, one could not help wondering why the NAC’s or government’s partnership with donor agencies not developed relevant policy guidelines for our airports infrastructure development funding?

Surely the department cannot be serious when it says it still needs a policy to address past weaknesses and mistakes such as blacklisting firms which, did not meet other standard Contract qualifications or technical criteria.

At least you are raising the issue and unless you were misquoted, one would rather think that the past NAC managements and ministers owe the public some explanation as to why such an important policy had yet to be developed.

BT

Port Moresby

