Aviation resumes flights to Kerema

THIRD-level airline North Coast Aviation has resumed flights into Kerema airstrip after deeming it as safe, chief pilot Capt Thomas Keindip says.

Keindip said they have suspended flights in and out of Kerema town for a month because the airstrip runway had deteriorated and posed a danger for airplanes during landing and take-off.

“We have made our assessment and are satisfied that the airstrip was useable so we allowed our planes to fly there again,” Keindip said.

“We had suspended flights into Kerema airstrip for a month due to poor airstrip conditions. But after consultation with our agent on the ground we have decided to resume services,” Keindip said.

NCA is one of a number of smaller airlines that include Tropic Air, Missionary Aviation Fellowship and others that are using the airstrip since Airlines PNG (now PNG Air) withdrew its services a few years back when it acquired larger planes.

“It’s an important airstrip for us,” Keindip said.

“I have written to the National Airports Corporation to upgrade the airport but I got no feedback,” he said.

“We make about seven to eight trips a week into Kerema depending on cargo and passengers,” Keindip said.

“We also fly into other smaller airstrips in Gulf like Kanabea and Kaintiba.”

Keindip said it was important to maintain airstrips in rural areas because the majority of the country’s population lived there and used the services of third-level airlines.

Like this: Like Loading...