Avoid unsafe sex always: NACS

By OGIA MIAMEL

THE National AIDS Council Secretariat is advising the public to avoid engaging in unsafe sex during the election period to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseses and HIV.

Regional manager Valentine Tangoh said use of condoms could also prevent unwanted pregnancies which tended to increase during elections.

“Election time in PNG is an important period when there is increased mobility of people, lots of money and goods to win favours from people to vote candidates. Such exchanges also allow for unprotected sex to occur,” Tangoh said.

“There is also an increase in reported incidences of STI which is an indirect indication of HIV transmission and an increase in reported cases of pregnancies.”

“There is likely to be low and poor condom unavailability and accessibility during the election period,” he said.

He encouraged the public to purchase condoms from commercial outlets to protect themselves.

“High-risk sexual behaviours and sexual violence are a common during the election period.”

Like this: Like Loading...