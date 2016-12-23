Award prize recipients announced

AUSTRALIAN High Commissioner Bruce Davis yesterday announced Papua New Guinea’s Australia Awards Scholarship Allison Sudradjat Prize recipients Ruline Ketauwo and Stanley Raka at a special reception in Port Moresby, recognition their achievement.

Davis said: “The exceptional commitment of Ketauwo and Raka to improving your work place systems and processes demonstrate true leadership qualities recognised by receiving this prize, a prize named in honour of a truly exceptional Australian public servant.

“I have witnessed your passion, energy and commitment today and look forward to hearing how these prizes help you to improve development in PNG. I wish you both the best in your studies next year and I encourage you to make the most of your time while in Australia.”

Ketauwo is from the Autonomous Region of Bougainville and works with the Department of Health.

She will be pursuing a double degree programme – master of public health and master of business administration at the James Cook University, Queensland.

“After successfully completing my studies, I will be in a better position to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of managing health programmes which is very important in ensuring healthcare services are delivered,” she said.

Raka, from Central, works with the Law and Justice Sector Secretariat in National Capital District.

He is a monitoring and evaluation practitioner and will be pursuing a master of public policy at the Australian National University, Australian Capital Territory.

“I hope to venture further into policy development, particularly the macro policy associated with sub-national service delivery to advance the drafting of policy documents similar to the General Orders and the Public Finance Management Act,” Raka said.

Each year, six outstanding Australia Awards Scholarship recipients (four from Indonesia and two from Papua New Guinea) are awarded the Allison Sudradjat Prize.

This prize is given in memory of Allison Sudradjat, an exceptional officer of the (then) Australian Agency for International Development who died in 2007.

