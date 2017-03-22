Awardees of governor’s scholarship leave for M’sia

NINETEEN students from Central travelled to Malaysia on Monday for further studies under the Haoda Scholarship Programme.

The students were seen off at the Jackson International iirport by Central Governor Kila Haoda, Deputy Governor Desmond Baira, administrator Gei Raga and parents.

Haoda who shed tears for the students, challenged them to leave behind all their outside activities and concentrate on their studies in Malaysia.

“When you go to Malaysia, you will be by yourself which is the next step of life, therefore, say no to beer, no to men and women, no to drugs and concentrate on your studies, Haoda said.

He challenged the students and their parents to take this education opportunity seriously.

“An opportunity like this never comes twice, so make it count” he said.

Haoda also urged the parents to at least send money to them for their food and clothing.

“They are your children and my children so we must look after them,” he told the parents.

Raga said the administration took education as a major pillar to replace aging public servants in the province.

“These young ones, after studying, we are expecting them to come back with flying colours and take on the responsibilities that are expected of them.”

Raga said the students who left on Monday were the second batch under the scholarship and the third batch would leave in the first week of April.

The 19 students were selected from all four districts of Central.

