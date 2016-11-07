Awards for specialists

Two PNG eye specialists received an award at the International Agency for Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) 10th general assembly in Durban, South Africa (SA).

Dr Jambi Garap and Dr David Pahau were received the Eye Health Hero (EHH) awards for demonstrating outstanding performance in eye healthcare.

The EHH programme is an initiative of the International Agency for Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) in partnership with the L’OCCITANE Foundation.

Garap travelled to SA with a delegation on Oct 27 to receive the award and use the opportunity to give an overview presentation of the eye health care in PNG.

PNG Eye Care, Fred Hollows Foundation New Zealand and John Farmer presented on different critical eye health issues.

Drew Keys, PNG Eye Care general manager, made a presentation on Lions’ contribution to PNG and its significances and Garap made a presentation on prevalence of trachoma in six districts in PNG.

Garap said that she was honoured and humbled by the award and thanked the Brien Holden Vision Institute for nominating her and the IAPB for selecting her.

“I believe in partnership and collaboration for a way forward,” he said.

“I believe with teamwork we are stronger together to reach the maximum coverage and serve millions across the country and globe.”

The general assembly is hosted by IAPB every four years.

It was attended by more than 1000 delegates and dignitaries from the politics and public health 11th general assembly will be held in New Zealand in 2020.

