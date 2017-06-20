Be aware of scams, don’t entertain them

THE conniving scums are at it again trying to con money out from unsuspecting and vulnerable people.

Their current scam is using Bima Life Cover Insurance as the promoter of some so called anniversary special.

They advise people that their SIM has won a certain large amount. To claim their prize, the customer must pay a certain fee amount including a certain value worth of Flex cards and their bank account details.

They would then pester the recipients of their text message to quickly respond or their prize money would be given to the next person or runner-up.

The public is warned of this new scam. Do not entertain them – report them to Digicel and police.

Anti-Scam and Corruption

POM

Like this: Like Loading...