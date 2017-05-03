Awareness aimed to educate coastal villagers

By Muhuyupe Soranzi

THE Department of Transport, in partnership with a number government agencies and Exxon Mobil PNG Limited, is driving a security awareness to communities surrounding the LNG plant site outside Port Moresby.

The awareness is aimed at educating coastal villagers in Central about laws governing the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code-sanctioned terminals and port facilities at the port of Port Moresby.

The awareness started yesterday in Boera village and will be covering all the coastal villages near the LNG site.

It is a collaborative effort between the Transport department, the police force, PNG Defence Force, National Maritime Safety Authority, PNG Ports Corporation Limited, PNG Customs, National Fisheries Authority and the Apec authorities.

Acting first assistant secretary of Maritime Security Division of Department of Transport, Sylvester Adema, yesterday told the people of Boera not to fish in the vicinity of Exxon Mobil’s marine terminal because it was governed by law.

“This law is not about Exxon Mobil coming up with unnecessary restrictions to stop locals from fishing there but it’s an international obligation that the Government of PNG is complying with,” Adema said.

“You are allowed to pass through the underpass and not to loiter around the jetty or throw fishing lines,” Adema said.

Adema said if people continued to go fishing in the restricted zone the authorities would have no choice but to arrest and prosecute them.

“The consequences in extreme case is a K100,000 fine and for specifically going into those areas as an unauthorised person you are asking for a K5,000 fine.

“Subsequent offences will incur a K10,000 fine or six-month imprisonment or both,” the acting first assistant secretary said.

The awareness team will visit Porebada, Papa, Lealea, Koukou, Baruni and the other coastal villages of Central in the coming days and weeks.

