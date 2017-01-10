Awareness conducted

By PETER WARI

ELEVEN members of the Southern Highlands Tertiary Students Association conducted road safety awareness in Mendi over 10 days to help save lives.’

They focused on the Road Infrastructure Act and how road safety could make road use safe if everyone followed road rules.

The students, with funding from the Works department, focused on the sealed Mendi-Kandep road and the one under construction from Mendi to Tambul.

Association president Julius Wandi said they travelled from Mendi to Kandep in Enga, then from Mendi to Karel in the Upper Mendi LLG to conduct road safety awareness for people living near the road.

He said the Mendi-Munihu electorate used to have bad roads but today they were all tarsealed and upgraded.

“Roads are vital to any development agenda and importantly link producers to markets, workers to jobs, the sick to hospitals and students to schools,” he said.

“However, while it brings economic and social benefits, there are bad things associated with it which people in the rural areas need to know.

“Under the Road Infrastructure Act, people are told to build houses and make gardens 20 meters away from the road.

“But people are violating the Act.”

Wandi said people must also understand that the roads belonged to the Government and that everyone must be allowed to use them.

“There will be drunkards driving, or vehicles with defaults coming our way and we should stay meters away. Our own ignorance will lead us into accidents and the aftermath is compensation demands in millions which has become a norm today,”

Like this: Like Loading...