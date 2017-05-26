Awareness helpful: Police

EDUCATION and awareness have helped to make the nomination and campaign period in Chimbu safe and trouble-free, provincial police commander David Seine says.

Seine said that education and awareness have changed a lot of people’s mindsets and attitude.

“So far, we’ve had a peaceful nomination and campaign except for that one incident in Kerowagi.”

Seine said that he could not assume and tell the people that polling would be safe and trouble-free also.

“But with the data collected so far, and the people’s response and attitude so far, I believe and hope for a peaceful polling period as well.”

Seine said that there were 414 polling booths for the province.

“We have 642 police man power with the support of 18 CS officers, he said.

“We will also get support from our sister provinces, Western Highlands and Jiwaka who will be sending us 200 policemen and women to support us during the polling period.”

