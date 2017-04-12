‘Awareness on land rights vital’

LANDOWNERS must be properly educated on land acquired by the State for infrastructure or mission purposes, an official says.

Lands department director impact projects Lazarus Malesa told The National that landowners had the right over their customary land and the State had no power to deal with customary land.

He said for the process of acquiring customary land, the department applied Section 10 of the Land Act 1996.

“This is acquisition by agreement which involves landowners and the State negotiating to acquire the customary land for public purposes,” ” he said.

“We apply Section 7 and 9 of the National Land Registration Act and this process is applied over State land only. It applies to the land that has been acquired before Independence Day.”

On the Imala landowners from Veifa’a in Kairuku district, Central, he said they were supposed to apply acquisition by agreement because some parts of the school had extended onto customary land.

Malesa who was manager Land Acquisition for Southern region at that time when he assisted the landowners said they had the right to claim for compensation.

