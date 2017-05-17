Awareness needed on multi-drug resistant TB

THERE is a serious need to conduct awareness in rural areas to address the emerging Multi-Drug Resistant Tuberculosis, an official says.

Modilon General Hospital Outreach Awareness coordinator Dr Billy Selve said the hospital had seen patients with the airborne disease and there could be more in the rural areas.

“According to the hospital’s history, the sickness was discovered in 2001,” he said.

“So far there are six patients with disease and some of them are children.

“It is critical that awareness be carried out immediately to stop it from spreading.

Dr Billy said was described as a poor man’s disease but it did not discriminate.

“The TB bacilli is airborne when an infected person contaminates the air by breathing, coughing, talking, singing and sneezing.

“Drug-resistant TB is resistant to normal treatment. It takes six months to treat normal cases.

“But multi-drug resistant treatment takes up to 20 months.”

Dr Billy said the Madang Chamber of Commerce and the Melanesian Foundation were supporting them.

“Eradication of TB comes about through improving the quality of life in urban and rural areas,” he said.

“It is a social disease and associated with poverty.

“When the body immunity is compromised, it makes the person vulnerable to TB and many other infections.”

