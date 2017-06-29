Awareness needed in rush for more blood donations

MORE awareness should be done to get people to donate blood, a doctor says.

Pacific International Hospital obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Mathias Sapuri said some people were scared to come forward to give blood because they might find out that they were suffering from an illness.

“That’s usually the main reason that deters people from coming forward to donate blood,” he said.

“Some think that they may not have enough blood to be able to donate.

“The third is religion.”

He said blood donated would be used to save somebody’s life.

“It’s always important that we encourage the public there is nothing wrong in donating blood.

“You come and have your blood tested. We check to make sure that your blood is ok.

“It can be used by a patient. The bottom line is Papua New Guineans must know that it is an honour and a privilege to donate blood to save fellow human beings.

“People like us operate on patients all the time. When we run short of blood it becomes a crisis.”

