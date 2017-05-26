More awareness needed on training

I WRITE to raise concern on behalf for the majority of rural farmers regarding agriculture training conducted by NARI as well as other various DPI agriculture experts.

I often hear and read stories about agriculture training only after they finished.

I wonder how only few privileged farmers register to attend these training programmes as I don’t see any public notices regarding enrolment in newspapers and TV etc?

As we all know 80 per cent of the people live in rural areas and depend largely on agriculture, I am calling on NRI and DPI to strengthen Agriculture extension visits and training programmes to rural areas.

Leaders at all levels of Government know very well where the bulk of the people are yet they do very little about this group of people and what matters to them.

This is a wake-up call for all leaders.

Rural population must in this election vote for candidates whose party policy is centred on rural development and I want to single out Pangu Pati as one of them.

KP.Eddy

Bereina, CP.

