More awareness on parties needed

MALUM NALU

A JUST-completed study of the first three weeks of campaigning in the Rigo and Abau areas of Central shows that political parties have had little impact, according to Registrar of Political Parties Dr Alphonse Gelu.

He told The National yesterday that the study revealed that people in Rigo and Abau wanted more awareness of political parties.

“One of the things I really want to tell the people of Papua New Guinea and also the Government, is that people out there are demanding that the office do more awareness on political parties,” Gelu said.

“The only political party they know in Rigo and Abau is People’s National Congress.

“They know PNC because two of their members there (Rigo MP Ano Pala and Abau MP Sir Puka Temu) are PNC members.”

Gelu said if Rigo and Abau were any indication, political parties were not doing enough to promote themselves, as they were supposed to do.

“It defeats the whole purpose of political parties,” he said.

“After all, political parties are the ones that form government, and the results from Rigo and Abau are very interesting. “We’ll be going out to other provinces, but what we’ve got from Abau and Rigo has basically set the benchmark in terms of the knowledge of political parties.”

