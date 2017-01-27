Awesa denies claim

WORKS and Implementation Minister Francis Awesa has denied claims made by a tribe spokesman that funds allocated for the re-location of Mendi airport in Southern Highlands were misused.

Awesa, in a statement, said the claims made by Mark Gapi for the Ongu and Kambe tribes in Lower Mendi published in The National on Tuesday were unsubstantiated and highly defamatory.

He called on Gapi and others to refer any instances of fraud, misuse and theft of the project funds to relevant State law enforcing agencies for prosecution.

Awesa stated that:

The proposed airport re-location site at Oloma-Tigiri (Yangen) has not been purchased by the State and was still customary/traditional land;

Majority of the people in Tigiri, Yaria and all the neighbouring communities were in full support of this major possible impact development project;

The Works Department has been mandated by NEC Decision Number 246/2015 procure the Mendi Airport relocation project with all relevant state agencies involved in the delivery of the airport; and,

Based on the Cardno (PNG) Limited preliminary report, none of the funds from the K10 million has been misused.

