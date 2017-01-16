Awesa hails ‘kind’ villagers

Reports by PETER WARI

THE relatives of the three villagers who were killed and one recovering in hospital have been praised for rescuing the driver of the vehicle and his two accomplices they blamed for the road accident.

The villagers are from Lepora in the Imbonggu district of Southern Highlands. The incident happened about 6.30pm last Tuesday.

Imbonggu MP Francis Awesa praised the villagers for rescuing the driver and his two friends and not harming them.

“Although their brothers and fathers were killed and injured, they removed the dead bodies (first) and then quickly went to rescue the driver and his two accomplices,” Awesa said.

“They did not hurt them and rescued them in the true spirit of peace.

“In frustration, they closed the national highlands highway but they respected leaders and police and reopened the road in the afternoon. I commend them for their understanding and unity to maintain peace.”

He said the people of Imbonggu were “truly peace-loving people”.

The District Development Authority gave K15,000 to the relatives of the deceased at Lepora village. Chief executive officer Joseph Ingipa thanked the villagers for respecting the law and not taking the matter into their own hands.

“I am grateful to the community leaders, peace and good order committees and police for the tremendous job done in maintaining peace and reopening the road. Such a brave act shows that the community respects the law,” he said.

“There are protocols to follow and their action in maintaining peace shows that the people of Imbonggu are peace-loving.”

According to eyewitness Joseph Buru, the vehicle hit the four villagers and slammed into a vehicle parked near where the four were standing.

“We did not harm them in retaliation like many relatives of deceased involved in accident do. We wanted peace and saved their lives,” he said.

