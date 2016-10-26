Awesa helps restore peace

IMBONGGU MP Francis Awesa assisted with more than K140,000 and 22 pigs to help restore peace and normalcy between two conflicting clans in the Tukupangi area of Southern Highlands.

Last Tuesday, Awesa gave K50,000 and 22 pigs to help Pupai clan compensate the Kole Perai clan for the death of a man from that tribe earlier this year.

He gave another K30,000 to a traditional dance group that performed during the event and K10,000 for hire of vehicles and other logistical costs involved.

He presented a cheque for K50,000 for the rebuilding of a headmaster’s house destroyed at Tukupangi Primary School allegedly by supporters of a failed candidate in the 2012 general election.

People from four sub-clans of the main Pupai clan in the Tukupangi area travelled to Kiburu village outside Mendi with their church, community and local government leaders to receive the money and pigs from the Minister for Works and Implementation.

The leaders included coucillors Gerry Lume of Napaiye Pupai, Jimmy Wanjuwai of Lopul Pupai, Tanis Pilimbo of Nagop Pupai and Willie Tale of Bunenomuiye with a local pastor.

The compensation payment is scheduled for next month during which the Pupai clan is to pay money, pigs, other animals and items to the Kole Perai clan in the Tona Piambil area.

