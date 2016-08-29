Awesa launches projects in Western

Works and Implementation Minister Francis Awesa launched several impact projects in Kiunga, North Fly district of Western, signifying the Government’s commitment to one of its key policies in infrastructure development.

These included the construction of the Ningerum Ok Tedi Bridge and Drigmas Fly River Bridge and the Kiunga District Hospital redevelopment

Launching these projects on behalf of the Prime Minister Peter O’Neill in Kiunga last Thursday, Awesa also announced the sealing of the Kiunga-Tabubil Highway.

Implementation of the Government’s key policies has seen many rural areas appreciating projects and convincing them that there is a Government there for them.

Awesa told the people that the Government would continue to deliver basic services in rural areas.

“This Government, through its policy on infrastructure development, has delivered in the last four years and there is a big difference that people in the rural areas can see and have access to vital services,” he said.

Awesa visited the project sites and assured the people that the prime minister would visit the district soon and launch other impact projects.

Related