Awesa told to stay out of Morobe, Lae issues

By JUNIOR UKAHA

WORKS and Implementation Minister Francis Awesa has been advised to stay out of issues concerning the development of Lae and Morobe which are being dealt with by the district and provincial administrations.

Wampar local level government president Michael Poane was responding to Awesa’s statement in The National on Monday in which he said he would seek government funding to fix two sections of the Lae roads and improve infrastructure if the Wafi-Golpu gold mine began operation.

Poane, the agriculture committee chairman in the Morobe government, said Morobe and Lae did not need Awesa’s intervention.

“If he cannot fix his own Walum station and Mendi town in Southern Highlands,” Poane said.

“I think he is only mocking the leaders and the people of Morobe with his statements.

“What’s the logic behind him saying he can source funds to fix Lae roads when he cannot fix his own backyard?

“The people of Morobe will not sit quietly while others use our land to enrich themselves in the name of development.”

He also advised Awesa to keep clear of the Wafi-Golpu mine.

Like this: Like Loading...