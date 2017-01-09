Baaz Cup boss calls on EHP people

THE NCD – Eastern Highlands Baaz Saraga Saki Hanua Cup rugby league competition completed its fifth round yesterday at the Unagi Oval, Gordon.

Competition chairman Benny Kene said they had only six more weekends to complete the competition.

“The games started on Friday with the B grades until Saturday and completed the remaining 11 A-grade teams and four B grade teams yesterday,” Kene said.

He said the normal round six would start on Friday.

Kene appealed to the Eastern Highlands business houses in Port Moresby to support the youth from EHP who were playing in the competition.

“If other sponsors from other provinces can come in to support this Eastern Highlands competition, than why not the Eastern Highlanders themselves,” Kene said.

“We ‘apos’ are league loving people so I urge people of Eastern Highlands in Port Moresby to recognise this tournament that was started for their youth in the city.”

Like this: Like Loading...