Baaz Cup changes name, policy after sponsorship

The National Capital District Eastern Highlands Baaz Cup rugby league competition got a major boost in their competition from a new sponsor.

Competition chairman Benny Kene said local MP Labi Amaiu had been the competition’s major sponsor over the last six years but he was pleased to announce a new backer.

“This year, a new sponsor for the Baaz Cup has come in. Saraga Saki Hanua from Sogeri (Central) has committed K100,000,” Kene said.

He said the competition would now be called the NCD-EHP Baaz Sagara Saki Hanua Cup.

“This weekend will be our fifth round of competition and we’re expecting to complete the season at the end of March.” Kene said the new sponsor had bought 46 sets of uniforms for all the teams.

“This year is the biggest competition because we have 46 teams taking part,” he said.

“Now we have opened our invitations to all the provinces in the city to take part and now we have three teams from Enga, five teams from Simbu, two teams from Western Highlands and one team from Koiari.

The Baaz Cup was previously a rugby league competition run at the Ungai Park in Gordon exclusively for Eastern Highlanders but the interest from players and clubs from around the city has seen the competition open up.

