Baaz Cup finals on

THIS weekend will be full of fun and excitement for the NCD Eastern Highlands Baaz-Hanua Cup competition as the top two Under-20 teams head into the grand final at Unagi Oval, Gordon, on Saturday.

In the men’s A-grade division, the top-eight play their elimination finals in the morning, with the last four teams standing to head straight into the semi-finals in the afternoon.

Strong contenders for thetitle include GH Upisah, NBC Watchdogs, Gordon Spartans and Siane Koboni.

In the U20 grand final fixture, Kana Eagles are favoured to win as the commitment and team coordination are high in the side.

Competition chairman Benny Kene said they decided to allow four U20 teams, GH Upisa, Kana Eagles, Young Guns and Usuasi Warriors straight into grand final.

“There will be two winners in the two matches that will be played in the U20 division, followed by the two runners-up,” Kene said.

“However, for the A-grade matches, we might consider continuing next weekend to end our competition on a high note.”

Like this: Like Loading...