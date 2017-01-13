Baaz Cup games on

THE National Capital District – Eastern Highlands Bazz Saraga Saki Hanua rugby league competition’s sixth round starts with its B grade matches today at Unagi Oval, Gordon.

Competition chairman Benny Kene apologised to the teams of not putting out the draws in the media.

“Even though the draws didn’t come out that doesn’t mean that there won’t be any games this weekend,” Kene said.

All the games will played following the hand written draws.

He urged all the come to the field today to come and see the drawfor the times their teams would play tomorrow and Sunday.

Fixtures: B grade – Fri, Jan 13: Gordon Spartans v Erima Degi Kora, Kiki Rocks v Habu Mosquitoes, Wanofi Storm v C3 Young Guns.

