Back communities, sports advocate says

MAJOR social activities such as sporting tournaments or championships in the Papua New Guinea are at the mercy of the corporate kina according to a sports advocate and businessman Sape Molumi.

The Southern Highlander, who is CEO of the 2019 PNG Games host organising committee, urged businesses to help communities by supporting sports.

Construct Oceanic Ltd managing director Sape Molumi made this comment when presenting K5000 to the ATS-Malolo Estate community recently. He said he had been involved in sports for more than 16 years and had seen the benefit sports could do for communities.

The money was part of the company’s social obligation.

Molumi encouraged the business community, especially foreign companies operating in the country to assist sports in the country.

He said PNG would excel in sports with good funding.

“The country can produce good and disciplined sports men and women but sponsorship has been an obstacle,” Molumi said.

“There are many companies backing sports but there are still many who don’t.

“This small donation hopefully made a difference in this community by getting the youth involved in positive activities and reinforcing good values like discipline, respect for the rules and team work.”

