Back Israel at UN Security Council meet

THIS is my call to the O’Neill Government to stand behind Israel when the UN Security Council meets this week to take away from Israel the disputed land at West Bank and East Jerusalem and give it to Palestine.

Some powerful people are behind the UN’s move to force Israel to give its birthright away to the Palestinians.

As it was with the despotic ruler of Egypt in the ancient times, God Almighty is making the UN stubborn so we do what it takes be on His side.

Soon to be inaugurated US President-elect Donald Trump has seen what I am seeing and he is unreservedly and consciously gearing up to fight the UN tooth and nail to reverse their decision.

Trump could be the modern-day Holy Moses. God is orchestrating His own plan so our Government and people must take heed and get behind Israel.

The Word of God is sitting in Parliament. Now it is up to us to really show to the world that we indeed embrace it by supporting Israel without fear or favour.

Komson Nick, Via email

