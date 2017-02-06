Back to school worship attracts youths

By ALPHONSE PORAU

MORE than 300 people attended a back-to-school worship concert staged by the Covenant Creed gospel Band at the Sir John Guise indoor complex in Port Moresby on Saturday.

The concert featured performances by the Tokarara Christian Fellowship (TCF) Youth Dance, the Lazer Marx Beat Box, Sonarama gospel band, Tribal Breakers dancing group and the hosts Covenant Creed Ministry.

Pastor and founder of the Covenant Creed Ministry Anthony Ando told The National that the plan was to draw the kids and young people together for a common goal.

He said Covenant Creed was a ministry and the vision was to create a platform for young talents to showcase and find expression through this.

This will be held annually.

Like this: Like Loading...