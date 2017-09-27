Backline pick for Kumuls

As the Hunters win the Queensland Cup and we prepare for the World Cup in about a month, let me suggest the Kumuls backline team that I believe will be our best.

David Mead Kato Ottio Alex Johnson Nene Macdonald Bland Abavu Ray Thomson Ase Boas

I am also suggesting either Paul Aiton or James Segeyaro at hooker.

In addition to the skills and experience this backline possesses, these players also have height and weight advantage, useful against taller and bulkier opponents like the USA.

The selectors may have already named the team, especially the backline, but nevertheless this is my pick.

Joel

Kumul

supporter

