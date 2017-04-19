THE backs female candidates

THE Triumph Heritage Empowerment Party has endorsed five female candidates to contest the national election.

Loujaya Kouza wants to retain her Lae Open seat, Philomena Kassman is after the Central Governor’s seat, Jenny Operon Pisame for Finschhafen, Epe Neremenge for Kabwum and Miong Kila for Huon Gulf.

They were among the 62 candidates announced party leader Don Polye during the national convention in Port Moresby.

Polye said the party promoted gender equality and proved that during the 2012 national election when Delilah Gore (Sohe) and Eastern Highlands Governor Julie Soso won their seats.

“The party believes that these five female candidates can win their seats,” he said.

“We have to select the winning candidates.

“In seats that we believe we don’t have a winning candidate, we have to be careful.

“But in seats which we believe we have a winning horse, that’s where put our money on.

“We are concerned about the cost and the support on the ground.”

Party president Sam Debege urged the candidates to stick with the party after winning the elections.

“We go in as a team and stay as a team,” Debege said.

“We had 17 MPs (after 2012) but they left leaving only five.”

