Backyards bag touch title

THE Popondetta Urban LLG Uni compound touch nines staged at the bottom town ended successful on Sunday.

In the men’s final Backyards edged Saints 1-0 to snatch the Richard Masere Cup and K400 while in the women’s final Saru beat Saints by the same score to grab the major honour and K200.

From the 22 teams in the men’s and women’s competitions eight qualified for the knock outs.

Community leader Masere sponsoed the event with K2000 for cash prizes and trophies.

Masere, a rugby union representative, lives in Popondetta and continues to support sports and other community activities in Oro.

