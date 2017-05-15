Bad move resulting in disconnections

The decision by the Government to centralise utilities bills are taking a toll on smaller departments who had zero arrears in 2016.

Power has been disconnect for non-payment of since January to May of 2017.

This shows lack of foresight and also SOEs have disrespect for the Government Chief Secretary plea.

Better to decentralise bills so any CEO who doesn’t management his or her funds be terminated forthwith.

Enough is enough of disconnections.

Frustrated NCDC , Via email

