‘Bad’ tactics raise concerns

By MUHUYUPE SORANZI

THE supporters of some candidates in the National Capital District have been distributing pamphlets containing incorrect information targeting the sitting MPs, says Moresby North-West MP Michael Malabag.

Malabag said before the one day started last Friday that supporters of certain candidates were going around in vehicles and dropping off pamphlets that contained incorrect information about National Capital District members of parliament.

“It’s not good for candidates or their supporters to use dirty tactics in order to gain votes in the last minute,” Malabag said.

“This is very unbecoming of people who want to be leaders. When you want to become a leader, show your true leadership colours and show that you want to be given that mandate to serve the people of PNG in a fair, honest and transparent manner.

“That’s how elections should be conducted and not to use social media and other dirty tactics like distributing pamphlets to tarnish the name of others, especially the sitting MPs,” he said.

He said such dirty tactics would not influence voters in the last minute because voters knew exactly who to vote for.

“The ballot box is where votes are determined,” Malabag said. “It’s not through social media or anywhere else; it’s through honest campaigning and people coming into the polling booth and casting their votes and that’s where results are determine in a proper manner.”

Malabag, after casting his vote last Friday at Baruni village, said he was relieved after eight weeks of campaigning which had brought all sorts of accusation and nonsense by some candidates.

“The last eight weeks of campaign has brought about too many unnecessary demands and influences which is absolutely wrong and totally ridiculous,” he said.

He said after the election, he would make sure the Government engaged qualified people from institutions like the National Research Institute, University of PNG and the PNG University of Technology to come up mechanisms for legislators to make changes to the election laws.

“If we do that then elections in the future will be conducted without any hindrance and nonsense that we are seeing in this election,” Malabag said.

