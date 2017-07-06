Bad weather bogs down MBP polling

MURUA and Yelemba local-level government areas in the Samarai-Murua district, Milne Bay, are difficult to access due to bad weather, election manager Dadu Daga says.

Daga said other than that, polling in Milne Bay was winding down and was generally peaceful.

He said despite the weather, most polling teams had done a good job.

Daga said the ballot boxes for Alotau open were returned and locked up at the police station.

“In Esa’ala, we have only two teams still polling but they are expected to be completed by today (yesterday),” he said.

“Duau is completed while in West Furgusson, Team 40 is still progressing and is anticipated to be done by the end of this week.”

Daga said a naval boat was dispatched to pick up the ballot boxes.

He said counting was expected to start this weekend.

Daga said for the regional counting, it would have to be delayed until all boxes from the open electorates arrive over the weekend.

Like this: Like Loading...