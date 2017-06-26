Bad weather bogs down Morobe polling materials, authorities

By JUNIOR UKAHA

THE first day of polling in Morobe was marred by bad weather which delayed polling materials and officials from reaching some polling stations.

Election manager Simon Soheke could not be reached for comments but his assistant Fredah Joses told The National yesterday that bad weather had delayed the delivery of polling materials.

Voters in Morobe were supposed to cast their votes in 117 polling stations last Saturday in the province.

“Polling for yesterday (Saturday, June, 24) in some places were delayed because helicopter insertion was difficult due to unfavourable weather conditions,” Joses said.

“Polling places in parts of Markham, Finschhafen, Tewai-Siassi, Bulolo, Kabwum and Nawaeb were affected. Places connected by road had their polling as scheduled.”

Joses said some of the materials were airlifted yesterday to the polling stations.

“The delay will not affect our polling schedules as long as we complete the polling on or before July 8.”

Joses said the delay had been relayed to the candidates, scrutineers, voters, security personnel and the commission’s head office in Port Moresby.

Like this: Like Loading...