Bad weather forces Northern to seek approval for an extension

NORTHERN has received approval from Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato for an extension of another three days after assessing the situation with bad weather continuing to delay polling in certain areas of the province.

Provincial election manager Peter Malaifeope told The National that the chairman of the provincial election steering committee Tako Gwae had written to Gamato because of the bad weather.

He said the extension would cover especially the Kokoda and Tufi areas which had only started polling on Saturday, three days after the official kic-off on Tuesday last week.

“We will continue to assess polling in those two areas and if the weather does not improve we will extend for another three days to ensure all is completed.

“Bad weather had affected polling in those two areas and this has caused a delay for us while the rest of the province is doing well and should complete on time.”

Malaifeope has driven to Kokoda from Popondetta on Friday and said polling officials arrived in their respective areas in Kokoda and started work on Saturday.

“I got advice from the assistant returning officer for Tufi LLG that weather was bad in the area and polling was slowly progressing. “It’s been continuously raining in the province and this has affected our polling schedule and we may not be able to meet the deadline,” Malaifeope said.

He said polling in the other LLGs including Popondetta Urban, Oro Bay, Afore and Safia in Ijivitari district should be completed on time.

He said that in Sohe, Higaturu, Tamata and Kira LLGs had also started voting last week .

